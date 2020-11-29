Patsy Burke Rodgers







Patsy Burke Rodgers, sweet "Pat", a resident of Albuquerque since 1949, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. She was born to Lorinda and R.C. Burke in November 1931 in Dora, NM. She moved to Albuquerque to attend UNM, where she graduated with a B.A. and then M.A. degree in education. On the first day of her freshman year, she met her beloved husband, James "Jim" Rodgers, and it was love at first sight. They married in 1950 and celebrated over 59 years together.







Pat began her long career as an elementary school teacher in Albuquerque and had four children in the process, the "4 Ks". She taught second grade at several schools in Albuquerque including Tomasita and Montgomery Elementary, and made a lasting impression on all her students. She embraced life and traveled extensively - when she and her husband retired in 1987, they traveled the world with friends and family and during her lifetime was able to see all the continents except Antarctica.







One of Pat's greatest gifts was her beautiful and beloved piano music. Most will remember her for her lovely accompaniment for numerous Sunday school classes, church events, singers, weddings, funerals and many sing-along activities at Watermark where she lived at the time of her passing. Everyone was blessed by Pat's beautiful music and moving renditions of beloved hymns and songs from her era. She could play almost anything by heart and touched the lives of all who had the pleasure of hearing her melodies. She was also part of a lovely bell choir at Del Norte that played enchanting classical and holiday music for a number of special occasions through the years.







Pat and Jim were both faithful and dedicated members of Del Norte Baptist Church for over 40 years, and were blessed to be part of such a loving, caring, kind and faithful community. She met many lifetime friends and "family" there that will join her in heaven one day. She was the pianist and organist of Parkview Baptist church before then, while Jim was the choir director. Most recently, Pat delighted the residents at the Watermark at Cherry Hills and played such beautiful music for all the residents to enjoy, sing along with, or just take in the wonderful, familiar tunes. When she passed away, it truly was the day the music died.







She is survived by her children, Karen Grosskopf and her husband, Jack, of Austin, TX; Dr. Kevin Rodgers and his wife, Dr. Anne Geroski of Burlington, VT; Kayla Calkins and her husband, Don, of Laguna Niguel, CA; sister, Elsie Hayes, of Allen, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat also had nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren who enriched her life enormously and she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; daughter, Kathy; sister Clarinda, and infant brother Donald.







Like her husband Jim, Pat wished her remains to be donated to the UNM School of Medicine so she could continue "teaching". Although at the time of her death they were not accepting donations, if they were, they wouldn't have found a mean bone in her body.







Memorial services time and date to be determined. For those who wish to do so, donations in Pat's name can be made to Scholarship Fund of Del Norte Baptist Church in Albuquerque.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store