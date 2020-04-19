Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patty Louise Herrin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patty Louise Herrin, age 88, of Hearne, Texas passed away April 11, 2020 at home after courageously fighting cancer. Patty was born August 29, 1931 in South Bend, Indiana to parents Reda and Robert Miller.



She grew up in Jackson, Michigan as a child but also lived in California and Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Married to James (Chick) Herrin on April 22, 1963 in Los Angeles, California. Patty worked as a bookkeeper for Midway Motors in California as well as a housewife raising 7 children. Patty was an avid and excellent bowler for many years and also loved reading as well as crocheting.



Survived by husband James (Chick) Herrin, daughter Kelly (Jeff), son Val, daughters Coral, Tracy (Brian), Mindy and Missee, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, siblings Keith (Joyce) Miller and Gary Miller; Sister-In-Law Carol (Glenn) Johnson, Edith (Don) Milligan and many nieces and nephews.



Patty was preceded in death by her parents Reda and Robert Miller, brothers Robert Jr., Gerald and Edward Miller, daughter Penney, grandson Tony and Mother/Father-In-Law Fay and Johnny Herrin.



Due to the current need for social distancing because of the Corona virus a memorial will be held at a later date for family and friends.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

