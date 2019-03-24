Albuquerque Journal Obituaries

FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church
1801 Montano Road, NW,
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Patty Pick Snead, lifelong proud New Mexican and Albuquerque resident, passed away on March 19, 2019.

Born in Santa Fe, NM, to Leo and Ada Pick, Patty spent her early years in Lamy, where she and her younger sister, Peggy Pick, were taught by their mother in a one-room schoolhouse, while their father ran the general store. The Pick family moved to Santa Fe, NM, and Patty graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1956. She received her Bachelor of Education from the University of New Mexico, where she was a member of Chi Omega, met many of her lifelong friends, and remained active her entire life. At UNM, she met her husband-to-be, Bill Snead, whom she married in 1961. This started a 58-year, amazing adventure. She was an active member and leader at Shepherd of the Valley United Presbyterian Church. Over the course of the years, she taught elementary education, and was involved in many community charitable organizations. She loved traveling, reading, playing golf and bridge, and spending time with her friends and family.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ada Pick; her sister, Peggy Pick Bacon; and her son, Andrew Leo Snead. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Snead; her children, David Snead (Charles Butler), Jennifer Snead Chavez (Chris Chavez); and her grandchildren, Marcelle Snead, Will Chavez, and Sofia Chavez. She also leaves many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives and friends.

A celebration of Patty's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church, 1801 Montano Road, NW, Albuquerque, NM. Donations can be made to the Shepherd of the Valley Outreach Program, valleyoutreachmn.org, and The Child Life Program at UNM Children's Hospital, https://hsc.unm.edu/health/patient-care/

pediatrics/child-life.html.

Please visit our online guestbook for Patty at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
