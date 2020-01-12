Paublita Berry

Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Paublita Rebecca Berry



Paublita (a.k.a. Paula, Polly, Aunt Lita) Rebecca Berry, age 74, beloved mother, nana, sister and friend passed away peacefully, Monday January 6, 2020. Paublita was a loving nurse for 30+ years taking great pride in the care that she provided for her elderly patients. She loved to travel (Hawaii being one of her favorites), read and enjoyed her sweets with coffee. She is survived by her brother Art married to Andi; sister Ruthie; daughters, Camie married to Stuart and Christina; son, Bill married to Dana; grandkids Rebecca, Tess, Dustin, Tyler, Samantha and Raeni: great grandkids Miles, Natalie and Madison (soon to be born) and many other relatives and friends. Paublita will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.



Services to be held on January 19th at Riverside Funeral Home.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
