On Thursday,



April 18, 2019,



Paul Alan Martin, 63, an Aerospace Electrical Engineer (EE) & Physicist of Albuquerque, NM, passed away after a 7.5-year battle with Glioblastoma (GBM) brain



cancer. Paul was



born in Dearborn, MI to James and Lee on January 31st, 1956.



Paul graduated from



Mayfield High School (1974) in Cleveland, OH, 4th out of a class of 550. He received a BS in EE from Massachusetts of Technology (MIT) (1978), earned a PhD in EE & Physics from the University of Illinois (1986). That summer, Paul worked at Electronics Laboratory, GE Aerospace, Syracuse, NY to develop, process, and test materials such as wafers and computer chips. Paul collaborated with GE scientists to communicate with Voyager's obsolete computers as it left our solar system. While at MIT, he met Desmond Tutu in Boston and spoke to Stephen Hawking at an IEEE conference. By 2008, he became a Senior Member of IEEE.



Paul transitioned to physics and analyzed materials, solar cells, semiconductor devices, hybrid vehicles, and studied radiation effects on satellites for Martin Marietta, Sanders, L-3 Communications, Lockheed Martin, Mississippi State University, University of New Mexico, COSMIAC, Air Force Research Labs (AFRL) and others.



Paul met his wife in graduate school when he pulled out a chair for her broken foot. They married on November 28, 1987 and raised two children. A tall and quiet man, he gave his son and daughter a love of science, a sense of curiosity, a thirst for knowledge, and a desire to figure out how things work and why.



He enjoyed riding his Italian Bianchi bike a 100+ miles on Saturdays, and took MIT online courses in stats and calculus for fun. On Saturday mornings. he



made pancakes,



and loved annoying his family with a constant barrage of puns and one-liners.



Paul had a passion for fine coffee and classical music. He took clarinet lessons from grade school all the way through his PhD. A loyal member of many church choirs, he sang with the Syracuse Oratory Society, Syracuse, NY for 10 years.



In March, 2018, Paul and his wife started: "A Survivors Guide to GBM (Glioblastoma)" on



Facebook to share research about glioblastoma. (Only 5% survive 5 years.) Brain cancer experts emphasize that long-term survivors (LTS), such as Paul (7+ years), are outliers. A 2018 genome assay test showed a rare mix of mutations in his 4th rGBM that could explain his LTS status. His brain was preserved and donated to MD Anderson for further research to continue his fight against GBM.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and James (married 50 years). He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Beverly Leesman; two adult children, Danielle and Stewart (Albuquerque, NM); his brother, Curt and wife, Clare (married 36 years) (Houston, TX); and a niece and nephew.



French's mortuary helped with the funeral. There will be a "Family & Friends Remembrance" from 10 am and the service will start at 11 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St Chad's Episcopal Church, 7171 Tennyson Street NE, Albuquerque, NM at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the "Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information" to fund GBM research in memory of Paul Martin:



