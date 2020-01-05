Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Paul Anthony Smith


1951 - 2019
Paul Anthony Smith Obituary
Paul Anthony Smith



Paul Anthony Smith, 68, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Monday, December 23, 2019. He entered this world on Monday, June 4,1951, in Dover, OH, born to George and Elizabeth Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Smith; daughter, Michelle Smith; daughter, Kristy Smith; daughter, April Smith. Paul served in the US Army, in his free time he loved working on and racing sprint cars. A Memorial Service will be held on, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at, the Peralta United Methodist Church, 25 Wesley Road, Peralta, NM with a reception following. The Pastor Daniel Armstrong will officiate. Please visit our online guestbook for Paul at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
