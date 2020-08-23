Paul L. BrannanPaul L. Brannan passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Nena Brannan; and dear sister-in-law, Virginia Heard Brannan. Paul is survived by his wife, Suzanne M. Brannan; daughter, Paulette Brannan; brother, Dale Brannan (Beverly); brother, Gary Brannan (Virginia); and many other loved ones.Paul was born in Long Beach, CA on May 18, 1949. After graduating from Sandia High School in 1967, he was a radioman for the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Following the war, Paul was a mechanic's helper for the Public Service Company of New Mexico before working at Sandia National Labs as a technologist from 1975-2009. Paul also enjoyed singing with Montgomery Church of Christ, New Mexico Symphony Chorus, and the NewMexicords, a local barbershop choir.A Private Service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please view the livestream broadcast by logging onto montgomery.online.church. Please visit our online guestbook for Paul at