1/1
Paul Brannan
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul L. Brannan



Paul L. Brannan passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Nena Brannan; and dear sister-in-law, Virginia Heard Brannan. Paul is survived by his wife, Suzanne M. Brannan; daughter, Paulette Brannan; brother, Dale Brannan (Beverly); brother, Gary Brannan (Virginia); and many other loved ones.

Paul was born in Long Beach, CA on May 18, 1949. After graduating from Sandia High School in 1967, he was a radioman for the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Following the war, Paul was a mechanic's helper for the Public Service Company of New Mexico before working at Sandia National Labs as a technologist from 1975-2009. Paul also enjoyed singing with Montgomery Church of Christ, New Mexico Symphony Chorus, and the NewMexicords, a local barbershop choir.

A Private Service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please view the livestream broadcast by logging onto montgomery.online.church. Please visit our online guestbook for Paul at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved