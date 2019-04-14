Paul C. Isham
Paul Chapman
Isham passed
away peacefully, at home, on April 6, 2019, having
spent the previous day with his family. Paul was born May 12,
1941 in Cincinnati, OH to Dr. Asa Chapman
Isham and Charlotte Klotz Isham. Paul attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he played football was named a Little All American, and was later named to the Washington University Centennial
Team and the Washington University Sports Hall of Fame. He attained his Law degree from the University of Texas. Paul was a Municipal Law attorney. At various times over the years he represented Denton, West Lake, Fort
Worth, Austin, Grand Prairie, Huntsville and New Braunfels. Paul retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force Reserves, JAG after 35 years of service. As an avid lifetime athlete, Paul ran 35 marathons, skied, and logged many miles a tandem bicycle with his wife. He was a
Kilimanjaro
summiteer.
Other than his superb athleticism, Paul was an example of generosity, humility and persistence to us all. He is survived by his wife, Anne Shannon Lewis
Isham; his sister Mary Brown
(Phillip); brother
John Isham (Heather); children, Donald Isham (Amy) and Kathryn Yurkovich: grandchildren Asa Isham (Heather), Darby Ratcliff (Seth),
Nicholas Yurkovich and Phillip Yurkovich; great-grandchildren, Audrey
Isham, Harper Isham and Rory Ratcliff; and many much loved nieces and
nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his brother Karl Isham and his parents Chap and Charlotte Isham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Amyloidosis Society, Assistance League of Albuquerque or Presbyterian
Healthcare Foundation. Arrangements by Direct
Funeral Services, 2919
4 Th. St. NW.
