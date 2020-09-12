Dr. Paul W. Cooper







Dr. Paul W. Cooper of Albuquerque, NM, lived his dream, he got paid to blow stuff up.



One of the world's foremost explosives experts, Cooper, 83, passed away peacefully September 7 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judi Cooper.



During his close to 40-year career at Sandia National Laboratories, Paul built a global reputation, searching for nuclear weapons in Iraq and investigating disasters ranging from the explosion of a gun turret on the USS Iowa in 1989 to the crash of TWA Flight 800 over New York in 1996. Paul also served on a presidential commission that found the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and FBI acted legally in the 1993 siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and was called upon by the state of Oklahoma to look at technical evidence in the trials of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombers. He also participated in many other classified operations in service to our nation.



Paul taught explosives safety and technology to more than 1,000 engineers at Sandia and hundreds more at private and government facilities nationwide, including the U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1937, Cooper was a natural in front of a class. He taught with expertise, humor, and a dash of irreverence. His classes remained popular because of the scarcity of formal explosives training in the U.S.



A chemical engineering graduate of the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, Paul joined Sandia in 1964 after working in explosives at the Illinois Institute of Technology's Armor Research Foundation. He worked in explosive components at Sandia until 1977 when he was recruited by the labs' Underground Nuclear Testing arming and firing group, where he stayed until he retired in January 1997. His work focused on the design of explosive systems.



In 1979, Paul joined the national Nuclear Emergency Search Team, NEST, an atomic bomb squad of sorts, charged with locating and disarming clandestine or homemade atomic bombs. He was a NEST member until the mid-1990s.



Paul also wrote "Explosives Engineering," a book that remains the definitive text on explosives, used in university and industrial engineering programs worldwide.



Quick witted and a natural storyteller, Paul took pleasure in regaling his wide network of friends and family with colorful stories he accumulated during his life and was always ready with a one liner. He traveled extensively with his wife, Judi, was an avid reader, passionate about the blues, and a world-class prankster.



Paul is also survived by three daughters, Cindy Cooper Killian (Mark), Alice Lubbers (Jim), Joyce Johnson (Terry) and two grandchildren, Tia Lubbers and James Lincoln.





