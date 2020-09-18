Dr. Paul D. Lambert



April 15, 1933 â€" September 7, 2020











Dr. Paul D. Lambert, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday the seventh day of September 2020. Paul was born in Princeton Missouri April 15, 1933 and came to the Albuquerque area with his family in pursuit of better climate. He worked his way through Albuquerque High School and the University of New Mexico in the family restaurant business and in 1957 entered Dental School at the University of Kansas City Missouri. In 1960 he began serving dental patients in Albuquerque where he practiced Dentistry for forty-five years. A member of the New Mexico Dental Association throughout his career Dr. Lambert will best be remembered by his patients as a gentle giant and a caring and giving gentleman. His family and friends will recall his passion for family and for building things along with his tireless work ethic. He was preceded into death by his love and former State Representative Marty Lambert. He is survived by his sister Madelyn Chamblee; daughter Melanie Cravens; and sons, Dr. Kurt Lambert, Brett Lambert, and Matt Lambert. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, Chad Cravens, Brittney Defferies, Kady Cravens, Kyle Lambert, Paul Quinten Lambert, Cameo Lambert, Shelby Lambert, Haley Lambert, Hannah Lambert; and two great-grandchildren, Quinn Lambert and Noriah Perkins. A private celebration will be held at the family home. In lieu of Flowers the family requests you to please make a donation to the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation.





