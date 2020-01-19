Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Eber Lusk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Eber Lusk







Paul Eber Lusk, age 88, of the South Valley near Albuquerque, passed away January 8, 2020. Paul was born August 21, 1931, to Eber Spurgeon Lusk and Pauline Ethel Davis. Paul is survived by his sister Ruth & Joe Pizzat, his daughter Pamela & Larry Roberts, his sons Joel David Lusk, Michael John Moore, David & UnCha Kim Moore, and other relatives including: Ruthann Russell, Joe & Mary Lusk, Jim & Deb Lusk, Mike & Patty Pizzat, Paula & John Tinnin, and many grandchildren.



Paul was an architect, a planner, a teacher, a farmer, and an advocate who worked tirelessly with love, joy, and perseverance to make our community a better place. Paul served in the Air Force and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture. Paul married Mildred Irene MacNeil-Moore of Gloucester, MA. In 1969, he led his family to New Mexico in a converted greyhound bus. Paul became Principal Planner and shaped Albuquerque's vision through the 1975 Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Comprehensive Plan. He worked to preserve open spaces from the Sandia Mountains East Mesa to the iconic West Mesa Volcano Preserve. Paul was an Emeritus Professor of Architecture and Planning at the University of New Mexico (1975-2002). Paul taught architecture, urban design, ecological design, regional, urban, and rural planning, site and environmental design, solar design, constructed wetlands, and physical planning. After retirement, Paul developed his E-Ranger (a solar-powered, electric truck), he hand-built a sustainable home, and advocated better designs for Santolina and other developments, as well as transit improvements for A.R.T. Paul co-authored "Building to Endure: Design Lessons of Arid Lands", and "Rural Environmental Planning for Sustainable Communities." To many, Paul was a



far-thinking visionary, progressive, tenacious, a perfectionist, and well organized. Paul's 12 major projects are described on his website at



Paul Eber LuskPaul Eber Lusk, age 88, of the South Valley near Albuquerque, passed away January 8, 2020. Paul was born August 21, 1931, to Eber Spurgeon Lusk and Pauline Ethel Davis. Paul is survived by his sister Ruth & Joe Pizzat, his daughter Pamela & Larry Roberts, his sons Joel David Lusk, Michael John Moore, David & UnCha Kim Moore, and other relatives including: Ruthann Russell, Joe & Mary Lusk, Jim & Deb Lusk, Mike & Patty Pizzat, Paula & John Tinnin, and many grandchildren.Paul was an architect, a planner, a teacher, a farmer, and an advocate who worked tirelessly with love, joy, and perseverance to make our community a better place. Paul served in the Air Force and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture. Paul married Mildred Irene MacNeil-Moore of Gloucester, MA. In 1969, he led his family to New Mexico in a converted greyhound bus. Paul became Principal Planner and shaped Albuquerque's vision through the 1975 Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Comprehensive Plan. He worked to preserve open spaces from the Sandia Mountains East Mesa to the iconic West Mesa Volcano Preserve. Paul was an Emeritus Professor of Architecture and Planning at the University of New Mexico (1975-2002). Paul taught architecture, urban design, ecological design, regional, urban, and rural planning, site and environmental design, solar design, constructed wetlands, and physical planning. After retirement, Paul developed his E-Ranger (a solar-powered, electric truck), he hand-built a sustainable home, and advocated better designs for Santolina and other developments, as well as transit improvements for A.R.T. Paul co-authored "Building to Endure: Design Lessons of Arid Lands", and "Rural Environmental Planning for Sustainable Communities." To many, Paul was afar-thinking visionary, progressive, tenacious, a perfectionist, and well organized. Paul's 12 major projects are described on his website at www.paullusk.weebly.com . A celebration of Paul's life will occur during Spring at his home residence. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close