Paul Elliott ArnoldPaul ElliottArnold, born December 15, 1930 left us on March 19, 2019. While you faced difficult challenges throughout your life, you met them with kindness, generosity and courage and we will love you always.Born in Oakland, California, Paul was honorably discharged from the Marines and a graduate of Harvard Business School. Paul is survived by his loving family including Jean Walters, life partner, children,Kimberly Arnoldand Jeff Arnoldand Jeff's wifeLaura Walters;sister-in-law Sandie Gutcher, nephew Alex Arnold and his wife Gillian Mohney and Jean's children Scott Leva and his daughter Georgia and Janet Laylor. The family will celebrate his life in a private service and invite donations tobe made to the ,2201 San Pedro Dr NE,Albuquerque, NM 87110. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

