Paul Gerald MeyerPaul passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 he was born on Friday, September 23, 1938 in Conway Arkansas to Joseph and Ida Meyer. He is survived by his sister Ida Rose Morgan and his son Donald.Paul worked as an iron worker for many years and for the New Mexico Highway Department in the Milan Office as a Bridge Inspector and retired in 2004.Paul and his brothers Clarence and Joe liked to sing for the children at Casa Angelica on Fridays. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Casa Angelica.A Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at French â€" University. Mass will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, 87110.