Paul Haberer
Paul Haberer



Paul Haberer, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherri, of 63 years; and his son-in-law, Chris Everett. He is survived by his children, Scott Haberer, Carol Everett, Connie Roybal and husband, Ben; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be recited on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Rd. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Paul at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
