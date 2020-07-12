Paul Haberer

Paul HabererPaul Haberer, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherri, of 63 years; and his son-in-law, Chris Everett. He is survived by his children, Scott Haberer, Carol Everett, Connie Roybal and husband, Ben; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.A Rosary will be recited on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Rd. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Paul at