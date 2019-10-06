|
Paul Hardy
Paul Hardy, age 74, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home in Rio Rancho. Born in Beloit, KS, he grew up in Los Lunas, NM.
He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps before his long career in the electrical industry.
Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Paul will attest to his fantastic sense of humor, his smart business acumen, and his wonderful energy when he walked into a room.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sandy Hardy; his son, Joshua Hardy of Tijeras; stepdaughters, Shannon Seaborn-Dobbs of Frisco, TX, and Shawn Logsted of Edgewood; his grandchildren, Megan, Madison, James, Joy, Gracie, Sterling and Easton. He is also survived by his mother, Marian Hardy; and sisters, Jackie Hardy and Carolyn Ferguson. Additionally, he leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Morris Paul Hardy; and granddaughter, Amelie Noelle Hardy.
A service honoring Paul will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Paul Hardy at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019