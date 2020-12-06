Paul John HurfordPaul John Hurford, 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at home in Corrales, NM, after a long illness.Paul is survived by life partner, Gayle Gentry; son Daniel Thomas Hurford; close friend, Lara Simon; cousins, Pat (Sid) Hobbs and Robert (Jeanne) Bussey. He was preceded by his father, Daniel Hugh Hurford; mother, Mary Eunice (Tully) Hurford; brother, Thomas J. Hurford; sister, Mary E. Hurford; and dear friend, Kay Higgins.Paul was born in Medford, MA, on Wednesday, June 9, 1937. His family moved to Albuquerque when he was a young boy where he attended St. Mary School and graduated from Highland High School, following which he served in the Navy on the USS Shangri-La.After retiring from EG&G/Honeywell where he was a mechanical engineer, Paul pursued his passions of golfing, fishing, running, toy train collecting and traveling. He loved telling stories, baking apple pies, and greeting people at San Ysidro Catholic Parish in Corrales where he was an usher.Arrangements are pending.In remembrance, please donate to the Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, or to your local food pantry. Please visit our online guest book for Paul at