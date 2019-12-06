Paul Joseph Roney Sr.
Paul Joseph Roney Sr., a proud native of Albuquerque, NM, at 90 years old, returned home to our Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the result of an aortic aneurysm. Paul lived his life by two deeply held mantras: "We're all in this together" and what he called the definition of Love; "The power to see, and the willingness to fulfill the needs of others without return." Paul lived these mantras as a teenager driving Catholic priests on their ministering duties, then in his compassionate way of dealing with tenants unable to pay rent and, more recently, volunteering at The Pantry, helping feed Albuquerque's needy. He served in the US Army, worked in his father's Old Town grocery store, worked with Gas Company of NM for over 30 years, and owned several rental properties.
Paul came from a family of ten children. They were raised with deep spiritual upbringing, with four siblings entering religious service.
Paul and Gloria had four children, Rita Marie Brockhoff (Peter), Linda McAteer (Jack), Paul Joseph Jr., and Randall Milton. He is survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Paul was grateful for Helen Weil, his longtime love, companion, and travel partner.
Paul's love of the Lord, and the grace he received from our Father was paramount in all of his decisions and actions. He considered himself blessed. He deeply and dearly loved his family and was adored by many due to his endearing personality.
A Rosary was recited Thursday, December 5, 2019. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW. Paul will then be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Memorial contributions in Paul's honor can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 4120 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Paul at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2019