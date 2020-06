Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul James Johnson (Jude) died peacefully Aug 28, 2020 in Chicago. Born May 7, 1932 in Mpls, Minn. He was Campus Minister at UNM Newman Center 1970's-80's. Survived by Virginia Flanagan, sister, Albq; Mary Sue Walsh, niece, Corrales NM; Katie Walsh, niece, Lawrence, Ks.; Paul Walsh, Santa Fe. To view full obituary please visit Minneapolis Star Tribune/obits 5/30/20.





