Paul Joseph Smeller
Paul Joseph Smeller, age 78, went to join his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Smeller; and his parents, Lloyd and Magdalene Smeller. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Redmond Smeller; and his children, Carl Smeller (Michelle) and Christina Joy; as well as his grandchild, Tristan Smeller. He is also survived by his siblings, Carl Smeller (Barbara), George Smeller (Jackie), Joan Cooper (Ben), and Don Smeller (Barbara).
A full obituary with details of Paul's life and the announcement of funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 4, 2020