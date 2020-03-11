Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Montoya. View Sign Service Information Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 (505)-243-7861 Viewing 6:00 PM Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Casa Del Rey 2500 Corona Dr NW View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Montoya, age 60, born in Las Vegas, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Paul was a truck driver for most of his life. He loved being out on the road, befriending total strangers, making sure everyone always had something to eat including the hottest green chile one could tolerate, and enjoyed camping with his grandchildren. Aside from his friends and family, he had a love for Elvis Presley like no other. He always had music playing and would put on a show for anyone at any given moment.



Mr. Montoya is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Sylvia Montoya; children, Juliana Nuanes and husband, Beau, Eric Rey and girlfriend, Ambra Perez, Nicole Lopez and husband, Lawrence, Jessica Montoya and partner, Brittney Marincovich; siblings, Arturo Martinez, Kenny Martinez, Brenda Sanchez, Phillip Tafoya & Denise Tafoya; step-father, Guadalupe Tafoya; and eighteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Tafoya.







Viewing will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Dr SW Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday March 13th at 10:00 am at Casa Del Rey 2500 Corona Dr NW.







Pallbearers will be Eric Rey, Beau Nuanes, Lawrence Lopez, Kenny Martinez, Keith Martinez and Freddie Trujillo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Max Quintana, Joe Lueras, Leonard Lopez, Kenneth Martinez and Thomas Rivera.



