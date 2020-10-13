Paul Monts

Paul Joseph MontsPaul Joseph Monts unexpectedly passed away on October 3, 2020. Paul was born in Framingham, Massachusetts on May 11, 1973.He grew up in Bethel, Vermont and joined the Navy upon graduation in 1991 and was deployed on the destroyer USS Hewitt during the Gulf War. After his naval service, Paul joined the Coast Guard. He has resided in Albuquerque since and was studying to become a CNA.He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Eileen Monts, brother Tim Monts, son Patrick Monts, and Patrick's mother, Laura Wheeler, all from Albuquerque.He is also survived by his nephew Joseph and niece Mackenzie from Texas, many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Massachusetts, Texas, and Florida.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at