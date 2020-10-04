Paul Muller











Paul Muller, age 92, born in Edgewood, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on September 21, 2020. Mr. Muller was a Deacon for over forty-five years with the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Services for Mr. Muller are pending and will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where there is limited capacity seating so please use your discretion for attending services. Please continue to visit the Gabaldon Mortuary web-site for updates.





