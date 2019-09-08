Paul William Sergel
Paul William Sergel, 69, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home of 29 years in Rio Rancho following a brief illness. Paul is survived by his wife of 39 years, Theresa (Lennon) Sergel; his daughters, Maureen Sergel and Heidi Sergel; his brother, Bill Sergel; his brother, Neil Sergel and his wife, Lori Sergel; along with many other family members, friends and former coworkers. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey on September 21, 1949 to Paul Sergel and Wilma (Schneider) Sergel, Paul continued his New Jersey residency before moving to New Mexico in 1990. In his early years, Paul would help his father work as a landlord in their apartment building in Carlstadt, NJ. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy and trained as an electronics technician. After the Navy, he met his wife, Theresa Lennon through mutual friends and they were married in 1979. Paul had the opportunity to utilize his skills gained in the Navy by working as a Regional Service Manager in the computer and technology industry throughout his entire career. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his employment. Over the years, his effective management style and relationships led him to be an admired and inspirational leader. Paul had a number of hobbies throughout his life including cycling, fishing and photography with a large amount of his work on display at
https://www.flickr.com/
photos/[email protected]
He had a passion for classical music and opera, enjoyed German beer and appreciated film and television. Paul had a strong sense of humor and enjoyed joking around with family and friends. He spent his time in retirement building elaborate model ships, photographing wildlife throughout the state and fishing with his buddy Charlie.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on September 14th at Daniels Family Funeral Services located at 4310 Sara Rd in Rio Rancho. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019