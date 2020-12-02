Paul Emilio Torres
Paul Emilio Torres left this world on November 28, 2020, after fighting the incurable illness of amyloidosis. Paul was born in 1946 in Magdalena, New Mexico and was the firstborn son of Eugene and Euna Torres, and the namesake of his two grandfathers.
He was preceded in death by his father Gene, (who like him, died at the age of 74 on the Saturday after Thanksgiving); his beloved son Charles Anthony, who died four months after Paul's father Gene; his father-in law, Jesus Barela; his mother in law, Clorinda Miller; and her husband, George Miller; and his beloved brother-in-law, Pete Limper.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Minnie, his son Paul Torres Jr., his daughter Elizabeth, and her husband Joe Chambers, and the crown jewels of his family: his three grandchildren, Charley Grace Torres, Marisol Claudia Chambers, and Sol Orion Torres. He is also survived by his 97-year old mother Euna Torres, brothers David (Theresa), Tom (Nancy), Max (Sue), Art (Lisa) and his only beloved sister Mary (John Chavez), his sister-in law Christina Limper, brothers in law Frank (Rosie) Barela, Raymond (Patty), and Clarence Barela, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was raised in Magdalena, New Mexico and moved to Socorro in 1958, when his father went into partnership with Gambles Store. He worked at Gambles all through high school, and he went to Highlands University for a short time until he joined the military during the height of the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Pueblo Crisis. After serving in the military, he returned to what he really wanted to do: working at Gambles alongside his father and brothers. After his father died in 1995, he and his brother David continued to operate Gambles Store which transitioned to Gambles/True Value, until their retirement on September 30, 2016. He served the community of Socorro, NM as a businessman, chairing the Chamber of Commerce, which would later honor him and his brother David with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also a board member of Socorro General Hospital for ten years and served for six years on the Quality Committee of Presbyterian Hospital. Paul pursued his passion of golf and chaired many golf tournaments including the Hilton Golf Tournament, and the NM Tech President's Golf Tournament, and chaired the Socorro Men's Golf Association. He was last on the NM Tech Golf Course in September 2020, alongside his sister Mary cheering on as his team played in the New Mexico Tech President's Golf Tournament. After his retirement, he spent his time with family and golfing until his diagnosis of amyloidosis on November 19, 2019. After his father's death in 1995, Paul took his role of oldest brother very seriously and served as the family patriarch, caring for his mother, being a sounding board for his brothers and sister, and offering support and encouragement to those closest to him. Paul cherished his role as a husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, and uncle. He particularly enjoyed his daily phones calls with Paul Jr. and Elizabeth, facetiming with his grandchildren, and spending time with his beloved wife Minnie. Paul recently said that he has never enjoyed his wife more than after his retirement where he was able to spend extra time with her, and that he was looking forward to celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary in February with her.
Paul will be remembered for his commitment to his faith, his wife, his family, his country, his community, and his passion for golf. He will be forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro New Mexico at https://sdc.weshareonline.org
or the Eugene Torres Memorial Scholarship Fund at New Mexico Tech in Socorro NM at https://advancement.nmt.edu/tribute
and use the dropdown menu to locate the Eugene Torres Memorial Scholarship Fund.
There will be a broadcasted graveside funeral service at the Old San Miguel Cemetery, Friday December 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm with Father John Anasiudu presiding. "Paul Bearers" will be his brothers David, Tom, Max, Art, and John, and his nephew James. Honorary "Paul Bearers" are all of his golfing buddies. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception. However, it was Paul's wish to have a Celebration of Life after COVID restrictions are lifted. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
. Paul's care has been
entrusted to:
Daniels Family
Funeral Services
309 Garfield St
Socorro, NM 87801
575-835-1530