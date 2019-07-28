Paula Banek
Paula Banek, age 96, died peacefully in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 21, 2019. She was born May 22, 1923,
in the small
village of
Noeggenschwiel, Germany. In her youth her home
was in the
nearby town of
Waldshut, on the banks of
the Rhine River.
Paula was preceded in death by Erich, her husband of seventeen years, her father Otto and mother Frieda, her brothers Otto Jr., Franz, and Walter. She is survived by her oldest son Walter, his wife Nelda, their seven children, and 21 great-grandchildren,
and her son Steven, his wife Ann, and their two children. Paula is also survived by three sisters living in Germany and Switzerland: Teresa, Elizabeth, Clare and their husbands.
Paula graduated from the University of Munich after WW II where she studied art and textile design. It was there that she met her husband, Erich, and with whom she immigrated to America in 1952, living in Chicago. After Erich's early
death in 1967,
Paula began on a path to use her art training in social work. She
became an Art Therapist and
after moving to
New Mexico in 1975 began mentoring students at UNM in Art Therapy as well as providing
counseling services to
those in need.
A hard working, creative and engaging person all her life, Paula left a rich legacy not only in her art, but especially in her sons' families and grandchildren. She loved life, the beauty of nature, and the diversity of human culture. She will be missed, but always remembered by those who loved her and knew her.
A family memorial service will be held in late August after which her cremated remains will be interred beside her husband in Chicago, Illinois.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019