Paula Gregerson
June 11, 2018
It's been two years since you left your family, we think about you every day, your smile, your giving ways and your presence is dearly missed. You will be forever in our memories and hearts.
Daddy, Mom, Donna and family, James and family.
LOVE YOU BYE-
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.