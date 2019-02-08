Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula M. Garcia. View Sign

Paula M. Garcia, age 78, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. Paula suffered a stroke in February of 2018 which paralyzed her whole left side. Paula suffered a second stroke in late January of 2019 which she was unable to recover from. Paula had a BS and Master's degree in Education. She taught at the Santo Domingo public schools from 1967 to 1974. In 1974 she moved to Cochiti Reservation and taught at the elementary school and doubled as a Librarian until her retirement in 1993. During her retirement she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States.



Paula is survived by her cousin Patrick L. Paiz of Lakewood, CO, Pam Jones of Muskogee, OK, Mary Jo Matsumura of Sierra Vista, AZ, Franceska Paiz of Santa Fe, NM; two aunts; and several other cousins. Paula will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.



A Rosary will be recited Monday, February 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Raton, NM.



