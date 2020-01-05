Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Roman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our sister Paula Roman, who died last month after a long battle with brain cancer.



Paula was the fourth child of the late LTC (Ret.) Theodore Roman, and Patricia Roman of Rio Rancho, N.M. She was born July 19, 1963, in Glen Burnie, Maryland.



Her grandparents were the late USCG Capt. Joseph and Ida Mazzotta of Staten Island, N.Y., and Constantine and Anna Roman of Peckville, Pa.



A 1981 graduate of Eldorado High School, Paula spent most of her career as a cashier at supermarkets in Albuquerque, including Furr's (later Smith's) at Mountain Run, and Albertsons.



Our family is thankful to the managers at Albertsons-Eastdale who allowed Paula to continue working as a part-time cart wrangler when she was no longer able to perform her cashier job.



Paula had an amazing facility for numbers. She knew the price of every item on her conveyor belt before she scanned it. It was hard for her to accept not being able to remember her own phone number.



We are grateful to Paula's former neighbors at the Canoan Village Apartments who showed her much love during the years she lived there.



Thanks also to the Albuquerque Police Department, who picked Paula up and brought her home using the address on her license when she got lost.



Although Paula loved her co-workers and customers, most of her energy went to raising her son Billy.



U.S. Army Staff Sergeant William Hamilton, his wife Courtney and their four sons, Chase, Grayson, Stanton and Heath, of Fort Hood, Texas, are some of Paula's many survivors.



Also mourning Paula's loss are her siblings and their spouses: Monica Roman Gagnier of Santa Fe; Ted (Maria) Roman of Wilmington, N.C., USAF Major (Ret.) Mark Roman of Houston, Patrick (Danyel) Roman of Albuquerque and Maria Roman of Rio Rancho.



Paula played an important part in the lives of her nieces and nephews: Nick Roman of Austin, Texas, Alexis Roman of Albuquerque, Kirsten Roman of Albuquerque, Kathy Borysiak (Mark) of Seattle and Brayden Davidson of Rio Rancho.



Paula is also survived by her aunts, Shirley Thormann of Valley Cottage, N.Y., and MaryEllen Pearlman of Atlanta, Ga., as well as numerous cousins.



Paula's ashes will be interred at Vista Verde Cemetery in Rio Rancho in a private ceremony.



Some of the happiest times in Paula's life were spent cheering on Billy when he played football for La Cueva High School.



If you wish to honor Paula's memory, we ask that you donate to the La Cueva cheer squad, c/o Danielle Knee, La Cueva High School, 7801 Wilshire Ave NE, Albuquerque, N.M. 87122. Go Bears!



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020

