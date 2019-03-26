Pauletta Keeley Sansone-Snyder
Pauletta Keeley Sansone-Snyder, Age 83, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by her children, family, and friends. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 8, 1935, to Edward and Constance Keeley. Pauletta was the former owner of the Historic Westward Ho Motel in Albuquerque, NM.
Pauletta is survived by her daughters; Ronnette Ortiz and husband Anthony, Carla Passarella and husband Rick, Dominica Mares, son; Anthony Sansone and wife Lina, son-in-law; John Paul Mares, sister; Laurie Ferrell, 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00 am in the Hotel Albuquerque Chapel with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the or .
Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2019