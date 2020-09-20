Pauline Bernhardt

Pauline (Polly) Bernhardt
Pauline (Polly) Bernhardt, 94, a 50-year resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Polly was born in Belen, NM, on May 30, 1926, to Abel and Rosa Trujillo. She grew up in Aragon, NM, in the heart of the Gila Wilderness, in the southwest part of the state. She was taught how to handle a rifle and ride a horse at an early age by her brother, Pete, and spoke of him with deep admiration. Pete passed away at a young age, and she deeply missed her only brother. Polly also grew up with four sisters, Avenicia, Erlinda, Mela and Feliz.
Polly graduated from Reserve High School in 1944, and moved to Albuquerque with her sister, Mela, soon after to attend Albuquerque Business College, where she graduated with top honors. Polly's Department of Defense career spanned 30-plus years with several worldwide assignments that included Casablanca, Morocco; Madrid, Spain; Keflavik, Iceland (2 tours); and five different US states. Her overseas tour assignments included secretary to the base commander at multiple locations.
It was at her very first job assignment, at Schilling A.F.B., where she would meet her future husband, Daryl Bernhardt, a young and handsome sergeant in the US Air Force. They were married July 5, 1958, and had 51 wonderful years together. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a surprise party attended by friends and relatives from all over the country, it was a truly memorable occasion.
Polly was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Rose Bernhardt; husband, Daryl Thomas Bernhardt; parents, Abel and Rosa Trujillo; and siblings, Pete Trujillo, Avenicia Hildago, Erlinda Aragon, Mela Woodland, and Feliz Davis. She is survived by her sons, Victor (Patricia), Richard, and Randy (Belinda); grandchildren, Trinity, Michael, A.J., Scott (Jennifer), Jacob, and Erin Rose; and great-grandchildren Piper, Penny, Evan, Anthony, and Lexie; as well as many loving nieces and nephews
Polly was a beloved mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was always someone to turn to for advice or a hug. She enjoyed oil painting, music, playing cards, dominoes, and singing. She was an expert Jitterbug and Polka dancer and received many grand prize awards.
Friends may visit Monday, September 28, 2020, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at the Shrine of Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Rd. N.E., with burial following at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Polly at www.FrenchFunerals.com