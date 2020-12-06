1/1
Pauline Bowen
Pauline Bowen



Pauline Bowen age 88 beloved Mother and Grandmother who was the foundation of our amazing family, Co-founder of Larry's Drive In on 4th Street, Passed away suddenly on 11/29/20.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Pedro and Bonnie Martinez, husband Larry Bowen, her son Frank L Armenta, her four brothers Mariano, Celso, Mike and Nick Martinez, 1 sister Vicky Lopez.

She was survived by daughter Charlene Villezcas, and grandson Brian Bowen and longtime family friend Daniel Baca and brother Johnny Martinez. 8 grand-children, Alejandra and husband John Silva, Miguel and wife Windsong Villezcas, Angela and husband Danny Benavides, Frank L and wife Renee Armenta, Alvira and husband Pete Mora, Sheila Armenta and Ray Mendoza, Frances Armenta, and Frank L Armenta Jr. 18- great grandchildren, Evangelynn, Lily, Alizeya, Ariana, Aulani, Peter, Hannah, Alexis, Frankie, Monique, Pete, Gabriela, Isaiah, Sarah, Gabriel, Michelle, Ashley, Daisy. 2 Great-Great Grandchildren Kayden, and Giovanna Rose. Many nieces and nephews, and many friends. Private Burial.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
