Pauline D. Oliver, 86, died February 16, 2019. She was the loving mother to, David Oliver (Pam), Deborah Pearce, Dianna Sigler (Michael), Douglas Oliver (Joanna), Duke Oliver (Linda), Denise Sigler (John), Donna Burkhammer, and Dawn Hoffman (Kevin); 31 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her son, Douglas; grandson, Richard; great-grandsons, Brayden, Colton, and Avery; and her parents, Herschel and Edith Anderson. She was a long-time active member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church.

Friends may visit Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Lomas. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3100 Morris Blvd NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , donations.diabetes.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Pauline at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
