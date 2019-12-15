Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Evans







Pauline Evans passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 8. She was a loving, generous woman who will be missed by the many whose lives she touched. Pauline lived a full life, teaching children in Tucson and Albuquerque for 22 years. Throughout her retirement she chose to serve others by continuing to teach in China, Guatemala and Puerto Rico. While she was home between service trips she volunteered as a teacher at CNM. She loved to read and she passed that passion to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her five loving children, Max (Karen), Cathy (Devin), Lisa (Ron), Mike (Kathy), and Trish (Rebekkah), her brother Albert, 14 grandchildren and her 20 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Max Edward Evans, brother Robert, and her faithful dog, Shoo Shoo. We will miss her warm spirit that, even after a long fight with Alzheimer's, could always fill a room. We would like to thank Hospice of New Mexico for the care and love they provided Pauline, especially nurse Nicole. We would also like to thank her amazing team of care takers, especially the most recent ones, Terrell, Martha, and Peter, who made her final days comfortable and peaceful. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held on Monday, December 16 at the Eubank Chapel of the LDS church, 4109 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque NM. In lieu of flowers the family prefers you make a donation to the or Second Chance Animal Rescue New Mexico.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.