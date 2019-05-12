Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Fratrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Fratrick, born March 1, 1929, age 90, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 23, 2019. She was a loving, dedicated and loyal wife and mother. She was widowed May 30, 2005 with the passing of George T. Fratrick, her loving husband. She is survived by her three children, Michelle, Michael and wife, Marge, and Mark; her one grandson, Jason; and a number of other loving relatives. She supported, loved, and cherished them all greatly.



Pauline graduated in 1949 from McKeesport Nursing School Pennsylvania. She then went on to serve in the Army as a nurse for eight years which included serving during the Korean War. Upon completion of her eight years of duty, she was honorably discharged holding the rank of Captain. One of her primary responsibilities during the war time was to set up large recovery hospital units. Supporting the wounded military personnel, a notable hospital that she helped set up was a 1000 bed unit in an old Japanese Zero factory. When people asked her what war she served in, she was known to jokingly respond, "The Civil War." After she was released from the Army, she continued her nursing career late into her life and finished her career in the new born nursery at Lovelace hospital.



She was an outstanding, very consistent, intermediate bowler. She enjoyed bowling for years on various leagues at Eu-Can Bowl (now Silva Lanes) in Albuquerque. Her genuine love extended beyond her husband, family, relatives and friends, as she also loved and treasured her two shelties, Chaco and Buster, greatly; Chaco and Buster were also known to her family and friends as her kids with long noses and fur coats.



Her wishes are to be cremated and to be buried with her husband in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.



If people would like to celebrate Pauline Fratrick's life, her children would like to ask, or offer the options to either give flowers, or make donations to the Humane Society New Mexico or the New Mexico Special Olympics. Please have a martini and raise a toast in her honor, we know she would appreciate it!



Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at



FRENCH – Wyoming. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for



Pauline at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



