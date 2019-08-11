|
|
Pauline L. Kassicieh
Pauline (Polly) L. Kassicieh, age 83, surrounded by family, peacefully went to be with Our Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born to John Dwight and
Maria Pilar Lamberson, on Wednesday, January 15, 1936 in Albuquerque, NM, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Lamberson, and sister, Lucy Gallegos.
Aunt Polly, as she was known to all, is survived by her loving husband, Naim N. Kassicieh; sister, Martha Romero; and numerous nieces and nephews, and her special niece, Jeanette Padilla, all who loved her. She is also survived by her sister's-in-law, Raoufeh and Widad Kassicieh, Munira Kassicieh Garcia, and brother-in-law, J. Placido Garcia, Jr. Polly retired as an editor of 35 years from Sandia Laboratories. She contributed to many causes with her volunteer work. Pauline loved to travel throughout the country, Canada and Mexico with her sister-in-law, and her husband. Wherever she traveled, she insisted on finding a Catholic church to give thanks, especially on Sundays. She loved her weekly movie date with friends, and weekly casino visits with her husband. Recitation of the Rosary will be Monday, August 12, 2019, 9:30 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, to be followed by Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Polly's memory, to any charitable organization of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Pauline at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019