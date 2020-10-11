Pauline Ney

Pauline Catherine Ney
Pauline Catherine Ney, age 82, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Pauline loved her family with fierce devotion. She loved traveling with her husband, really enjoyed roses from their garden, and was well-known among her family and friends for her card writing and homemade cinnamon rolls. Pauline was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Parish, and enjoyed her work with the Women's Guild, especially the bereavement ministry. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends in several bridge clubs.
Pauline was born on January 18, 1938 in Granville, Iowa to Arnold and Myrtle (Van Bergen) Muehl. Pauline and her future husband, Jim, were both born and raised in the same rural community where they attended the same church and school. They were married on June 6, 1959, moved to Albuquerque in 1963 and raised their family here.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Jim Ney; their children, Stephanie (Ralph) Parchment, Randall (Kathryn) Ney, Michelle (the late Brian Gratch) Ney, and Christine (Ed) Wyckoff, sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her brother, Steve, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law; sister, Mary Louise; brother, Mike; son-in-law, Brian, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casa Angelica, a home for children and young adults with developmental disabilities, or to a charity of your choice
A private service is being held with the immediate family. A celebration of Pauline's life will be planned in the future when larger gatherings can be held safely.