1/1
Pauline Ney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Catherine Ney



Pauline Catherine Ney, age 82, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Pauline loved her family with fierce devotion. She loved traveling with her husband, really enjoyed roses from their garden, and was well-known among her family and friends for her card writing and homemade cinnamon rolls. Pauline was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Parish, and enjoyed her work with the Women's Guild, especially the bereavement ministry. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends in several bridge clubs.

Pauline was born on January 18, 1938 in Granville, Iowa to Arnold and Myrtle (Van Bergen) Muehl. Pauline and her future husband, Jim, were both born and raised in the same rural community where they attended the same church and school. They were married on June 6, 1959, moved to Albuquerque in 1963 and raised their family here.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Jim Ney; their children, Stephanie (Ralph) Parchment, Randall (Kathryn) Ney, Michelle (the late Brian Gratch) Ney, and Christine (Ed) Wyckoff, sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her brother, Steve, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law; sister, Mary Louise; brother, Mike; son-in-law, Brian, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casa Angelica, a home for children and young adults with developmental disabilities, or to a charity of your choice.

A private service is being held with the immediate family. A celebration of Pauline's life will be planned in the future when larger gatherings can be held safely. Please visit our online guestbook for Pauline at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved