Sister Pauline Richter
Sister Pauline Richter died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, MI. She was 86 years of age and in the 66th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Pauline was born in Albuquerque, N.M., to Otto and Mary (Hauschel) Richter. She graduated from St. Mary High School in Albuquerque and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and was also licensed as a physical therapist by the Pima Medical Institute in Albuquerque.
Sister Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, Anthony Richter, and a sister, Nadine Stroud. She is survived by sisters Maxine Garcia and Norma Stoll of Albuquerque and half-sisters Georgia Kincaid of Albuquerque, Mary Antonette Kropog (Nicholas) of Rock Hill, S.C., and Sheryl Warden of Rio Rancho, N.M., loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Services have been held and may be viewed online at the In Memoriam page at adriandomicans.org. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.