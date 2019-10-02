Pauline Salata (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM
87110
(505)-884-5777
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:45 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
Obituary
Pauline Salata





Pauline Ann Salata passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Pauline's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:45pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 7:30pm. Final Viewing will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas. Mass will begin at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary. Please visit Pauline's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
