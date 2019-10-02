Pauline Salata
Pauline Ann Salata passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Pauline's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:45pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 7:30pm. Final Viewing will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas. Mass will begin at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary. Please visit Pauline's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 2, 2019