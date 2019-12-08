Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Welch Kitts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Welch Kitts passed away on Sunday December 1st 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1925, she was 94. She is survived by her five children, Lee Kitts, Thomas Kitts, Will Kitts, Matthew Kitts, and Sarah Kitts, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Polly grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, and from an early age was encouraged to sing and dance by her large and adoring extended family. By the time she was an adolescent, she was a dance teacher to young children. Polly left home at age 17 to study ballet at the American Academy of Ballet in New York, later becoming a dancer on Broadway ("Carousel"). As truly talented as she was as a dancer, Polly would soon abandon that promising career and take up another â€" that of wife and mother. She married Bill Kitts in 1946, and in 1950 moved to New Mexico where she and Bill would raise five children. One of Polly's many endearing attributes was her willingness to give of herself, and to truly notice and value others. She shared this genuine warmth not only with family and friends, but also with acquaintances and strangers who were lucky enough to cross her path. In addition to raising a family, Polly volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital, was a docent at the Albuquerque Museum, studied real estate, and was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. Polly was widowed in 1982 after 36 years of marriage. A year later she would return to childrearing, this time raising a granddaughter. Polly went on to work at St. John's, became Director of the church Altar Guild, and joined the Tuesday Literary Club, all the while remaining the loving core of her family. She especially cherished days spent with her grandchildren, and in the last few years, visits with her great-grandchildren. Polly was a wonderful cook, a lively storyteller, and an avid reader. She loved playful humor, and was always quick with a soothing word. Goodbye for now Polly â€" your wonderful light and life continue to shine within us.



