Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulita Garcia. View Sign

Paulita ChÃ¡vez GarcÃ­a







Paulita ChÃ¡vez GarcÃ­a, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.



She was born in Chaperito, NM on January 26, 1921, to the late MÃ¡ximo ChÃ¡vez and Gertrudes Lucero.



Paulita met the love of her life, JosÃ© Petronio GarcÃ­a, and they united in Holy Matrimony at La Sagrada Familia Catholic Church on Dec. 22, 1941, in La Garita, NM. They were married for 28 years when her one and only love, JosÃ©, passed away on August 4, 1969.



She was preceded in death by her parents MÃ¡ximo and Gertrudes ChÃ¡vez; brothers Guadalupe ChÃ¡vez, Lorenzo ChÃ¡vez, Ramon ChÃ¡vez, Frank C. Delgado, MÃ¡ximo ChÃ¡vez Jr, and Reducindo ChÃ¡vez; sisters Marcelina Vigil and Teresa Gallegos; and son-in-law Ben T. Romero.



Paulita was a long time resident of Tucumcari, NM until she moved to California in December 2010. She was a devout Catholic, a member of Tucumcari's St. Anne's Catholic Church and charter member of the St. Anne's Christian Mothers. She moved to Orange, CA in December 2010 and was a member there of La PurÃ­sima Catholic Church in Orange.



She is survived by her eight children, daughter Rita Romero of Tucumcari, son JosÃ© (JP) (Marilyn) GarcÃ­a of Albuquerque, daughter Trudy GarcÃ­a Gallegos of Las Cruces, son Miguel P. GarcÃ­a of Atrisco, daughter Patricia (Lynn) Marcussen of Orange, CA, daughter Bonnie (Dave) Cowen of Phoenix, AZ, son James GarcÃ­a of Santa Clara, CA and son Phillip (Heather) of Tustin, CA; one brother Antonio ChÃ¡vez of Pacifica, CA; fifteen grandchildren, Michelle Gutierrez, David Romero, Alex Romero, Vincent Romero, Bryan GarcÃ­a, Daniel Garcia, Mark Garcia, Chad Loflin, Lisa Loflin, Petronio Silva-GarcÃ­a, David Teel, Jason Teel, Jacob GarcÃ­a, Thomas GarcÃ­a, and Max GarcÃ­a; twenty-two great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.



Paulita was very proud of her family, always prayed faithfully and daily for them and loved them all unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all.



A Rosary service will be held on Friday April 26th, 7:00pm, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am Saturday April 27th at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM, followed by a reception at Hammond Hall. Burial of ashes will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Park where she will be with her JosÃ© (El Pepe) for eternity.



Paulita ChÃ¡vez GarcÃ­aPaulita ChÃ¡vez GarcÃ­a, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.She was born in Chaperito, NM on January 26, 1921, to the late MÃ¡ximo ChÃ¡vez and Gertrudes Lucero.Paulita met the love of her life, JosÃ© Petronio GarcÃ­a, and they united in Holy Matrimony at La Sagrada Familia Catholic Church on Dec. 22, 1941, in La Garita, NM. They were married for 28 years when her one and only love, JosÃ©, passed away on August 4, 1969.She was preceded in death by her parents MÃ¡ximo and Gertrudes ChÃ¡vez; brothers Guadalupe ChÃ¡vez, Lorenzo ChÃ¡vez, Ramon ChÃ¡vez, Frank C. Delgado, MÃ¡ximo ChÃ¡vez Jr, and Reducindo ChÃ¡vez; sisters Marcelina Vigil and Teresa Gallegos; and son-in-law Ben T. Romero.Paulita was a long time resident of Tucumcari, NM until she moved to California in December 2010. She was a devout Catholic, a member of Tucumcari's St. Anne's Catholic Church and charter member of the St. Anne's Christian Mothers. She moved to Orange, CA in December 2010 and was a member there of La PurÃ­sima Catholic Church in Orange.She is survived by her eight children, daughter Rita Romero of Tucumcari, son JosÃ© (JP) (Marilyn) GarcÃ­a of Albuquerque, daughter Trudy GarcÃ­a Gallegos of Las Cruces, son Miguel P. GarcÃ­a of Atrisco, daughter Patricia (Lynn) Marcussen of Orange, CA, daughter Bonnie (Dave) Cowen of Phoenix, AZ, son James GarcÃ­a of Santa Clara, CA and son Phillip (Heather) of Tustin, CA; one brother Antonio ChÃ¡vez of Pacifica, CA; fifteen grandchildren, Michelle Gutierrez, David Romero, Alex Romero, Vincent Romero, Bryan GarcÃ­a, Daniel Garcia, Mark Garcia, Chad Loflin, Lisa Loflin, Petronio Silva-GarcÃ­a, David Teel, Jason Teel, Jacob GarcÃ­a, Thomas GarcÃ­a, and Max GarcÃ­a; twenty-two great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.Paulita was very proud of her family, always prayed faithfully and daily for them and loved them all unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all.A Rosary service will be held on Friday April 26th, 7:00pm, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am Saturday April 27th at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Tucumcari, NM, followed by a reception at Hammond Hall. Burial of ashes will follow at Tucumcari Memorial Park where she will be with her JosÃ© (El Pepe) for eternity. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close