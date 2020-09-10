1/1
Pedro Armijo
1936 - 2020
Pedro Armijo



Pedro "Pete" Armijo, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called to his eternal resting place while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1936 in San Marcial, NM to William and Herminia Armijo. His family moved to Albuquerque when he was young, and there he spent the remainder of his life.

Pedro is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Armijo; his children, Anthony Armijo, Annette (Steve) Jaramillo, Darlene (Dominico) Encinias, Karen (Marco) Gonzalez, Ramona (Daniel) Barboa; as well as thirteen grandchildren, Brittany (Julian) Lucero and Natalie Jaramillo, Mark, Michael, and Matthew Gonzalez, Nicolas, Jacob, and Iliana Encinias, Marisol and Cecilia Armijo, and Isaiah, Elijah, and Josiah Barboa; one great-grandchild, Xander Lucero; his brother, Gilbert Armijo; sister, MaryAnn Cordova; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Minnie Armijo; brothers, Bill and John Armijo; sister, Helen Gallegos; and his in-laws, Max and Ramona Montoya.

Pedro was a loving family man, creative, hardworking, and a man of many talents. He was a lifelong, faithful and active member of Holy Ghost Parish and Catholic School. Pedro served honorably in the US Army, and worked as a millwright at Sandia National Laboratory.

Rosary will be recited Friday, September 11, 2020, 9:30 a.m. with mass to follow at St. Therese Parish, 300 Mildred Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Please visit our online guestbook for Pedro at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Therese Parish
