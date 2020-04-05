Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Peggy Freeman

Peggy Freeman Obituary
Peggy Freeman





Peggy Rogers Freeman has ascended to her final resting place in heaven, to share her afterlife with spiritual family. Mrs. Freeman is a native New Mexican, born in

Clovis, with twin sister Jean Hayes. Peggy and Jean are both gifted musicians, well-known to the Albuquerque community. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at La Vida Llena retirement community, those of Hospice and the professionals at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for the full obituary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
