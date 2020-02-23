Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy J. Cave. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy J. Cave







At the age of 86, Peggy Cave passed away unexpectantly on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1933 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana. As a child her family lived in the country on the family farm. She went to Plain Dealing High School where she played basketball and graduated. There she met Dewey Cave who became her husband June 21, 1952.



In 1957 they moved their family to Santa Rosa, New Mexico. There she was a stay at home Mom raising her family while Dewey worked as a mechanic and became owner of a Service Station/Garage from 1960-1980.



They moved to Groom, Texas in 1980. They lived there for 19 years where they raised the remainder of their family and Dewey retired from Wheeler Evans Elevator Company.



In 1999, Dewey and Peggy moved for the last time to become residents of Tijeras, New Mexico. Dewey came out of retirement to work as shuttlebus maintenance supervisor at the Albuquerque International Sunport and Peggy was home being Grandma and raising two grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence DeMoss, and mother, Gladys(Murphy) DeMoss; her sons Craig Cave, Joseph Cave, and Heath Cave; her grandson, Ivan Cave; her brothers Jimmy DeMoss, Clarence DeMoss, Thomas DeMoss and Dan DeMoss; her sisters Patsy Alsabrook and Sammy Lou Benson .



She is survived by her sisters Suzette Merry of Plain Dealing, Louisiana and Yvette (Virgil) Davis of Ruston, Louisiana; her brother Charles (Wheng) DeMoss of Plain Dealing, Louisiana; her daughter, Luanne (Arthur) Rolley, of Clovis, New Mexico; her sons; Dewey (Connie) Cave of Tijeras, New Mexico; Todd Cave of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Harold (Virginia) Cave of Amarillo, Texas; daughter- in- law Angie (Heath) Cave of Hereford, Texas; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Tijeras, New Mexico on February 29 at 2:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on March 1 in Santa Rosa, New Mexico at the Evergreen Cemetery.



Peggy J. CaveAt the age of 86, Peggy Cave passed away unexpectantly on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1933 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana. As a child her family lived in the country on the family farm. She went to Plain Dealing High School where she played basketball and graduated. There she met Dewey Cave who became her husband June 21, 1952.In 1957 they moved their family to Santa Rosa, New Mexico. There she was a stay at home Mom raising her family while Dewey worked as a mechanic and became owner of a Service Station/Garage from 1960-1980.They moved to Groom, Texas in 1980. They lived there for 19 years where they raised the remainder of their family and Dewey retired from Wheeler Evans Elevator Company.In 1999, Dewey and Peggy moved for the last time to become residents of Tijeras, New Mexico. Dewey came out of retirement to work as shuttlebus maintenance supervisor at the Albuquerque International Sunport and Peggy was home being Grandma and raising two grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence DeMoss, and mother, Gladys(Murphy) DeMoss; her sons Craig Cave, Joseph Cave, and Heath Cave; her grandson, Ivan Cave; her brothers Jimmy DeMoss, Clarence DeMoss, Thomas DeMoss and Dan DeMoss; her sisters Patsy Alsabrook and Sammy Lou Benson .She is survived by her sisters Suzette Merry of Plain Dealing, Louisiana and Yvette (Virgil) Davis of Ruston, Louisiana; her brother Charles (Wheng) DeMoss of Plain Dealing, Louisiana; her daughter, Luanne (Arthur) Rolley, of Clovis, New Mexico; her sons; Dewey (Connie) Cave of Tijeras, New Mexico; Todd Cave of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Harold (Virginia) Cave of Amarillo, Texas; daughter- in- law Angie (Heath) Cave of Hereford, Texas; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Tijeras, New Mexico on February 29 at 2:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on March 1 in Santa Rosa, New Mexico at the Evergreen Cemetery. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close