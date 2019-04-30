Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Joyce Cook. View Sign Service Information Simply Cremation & Funeral Arrangements 16952 West Bell Road Surprise , AZ 85374 (623)-975-9393 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Joyce Cook







Peggy Joyce Cook, a resident of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on March 31, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona following a short illness.



She is survived by daughters Shawn A. Bransford and Shiva D. Hardee & their families, including 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.



Born Peggy Joyce Minear on January 30, 1933 in Midland, Texas, Peggy was an only child. She graduated from Midland High School in 1950 and attended the University of Colorado, where she excelled in piano, voice and music studies. She married Brooks M. Zeigler, Jr. who became a petroleum engineer in 1953. Thus, the family lived in Venezuela one year, and in Saudi Arabia three years. Returning to Midland, Texas in 1966, Peggy attended secretarial college and worked for the Better Business Bureau for two years before moving to Santa Fe, NM, where she was drawn because of the art community. There she became active in real estate and earned her Broker's license. In 1970 she moved to Albuquerque, NM. She developed a knack for finding the perfect house for her clients. Later she became involved in the life insurance and securities business for 12 years. She then became involved in various multi-level marketing companies. Always the entrepreneur, she enjoyed these ventures, building her teams and serving her clients, and most importantly, adding new friends.



Peggy was always creative and artistic, enjoying crafts, painting & similar activities. Much later in her life (age 80), Peggy started painting classes in Sedona, AZ. She liked the area so much that she bought a house in Clarkdale. Soon, she was renting rooms to the other painting students, and true to her love of new endeavors, became a much-loved vacation rental host.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sun., May 5, 2019 at the Foothills Fellowship Church, 12504 Candelaria NE, Alb, 2pm. Following the service, reception will be held at same location. Share your stories of Peggy at



www.simplycremationaz.com.







If you would like to share your experiences of Peggy during the service, please contact Shawn Bransford



[email protected]







by May 1st so that we may add your name to program.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to PBS.



Arrangements are under the direction of Simply Cremation in Surprise, AZ.



