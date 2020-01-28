Peggy Watland







We lost the most valiant soul Thursday January 23rd at 8:30 am. Our hearts are broken, but Peggy no longer has to suffer. She died of throat cancer that ravaged her body, but not her will to live... she fought hard (as she did with everything in her life that mattered to her). Peggy was just 80 years old, born in Safford AZ May 15, 1939. Peggy is survived by her children Roger Watland II of Albuquerque and Mellisa Baker of Pilot Point TX. Her 3 grandchildren Ryan Baker of Corrales NM, Tim Baker of Albuquerque and Riley Baker of Pilot Point TX. Her sisters Maxine VerDuin of MI, and Loretta Ransom of Laveen AZ. And her ex-son in law Bill Baker of Albuquerque. Peggy was an entrepreneur, and owned many businesses through-out her years. Dawn Electronics,The Clean Machine and lastly My Secret Trunk. She had a way of re-inviting herself and being successful each and every-time. Peggy had so many friends she loved that will surely miss her laughter and simple way she made everyone feel important. Peggy's services will be held Thursday January 30th at 12:30 pm at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Final word from Peggy "don't smoke, it'll kill ya".



