Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pelagio Crespin. View Sign Service Information Garcia Mortuary 717 Stover Ave. SW Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-243-5222 Send Flowers Obituary

Pelagio Crespin







Pelagio (Lage) Crespin born March 11, 1919 in San Miguel NM passed from this earth December 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Crespin. Pelagio is survived by his four children, Anthony Crespin, Robert Crespin and wife, Doreen, Prudence Crespin, Edward Crespin and wife, Eva. Pelagio was a proud grandfather, great, and great great grandfather to many. Pelagio served in the Navy Seabees in WWII (Pacific Theater ). Lage was a proud veteran. He worked as a carpenter most of his life. He loved fishing and spending time with family. He was an example to all that knew him of how a life should be lived.



A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm at Garcia Mortuary~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to follow at 7:30 pm. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave. NW. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 pm.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.garciamortuary.com



Pelagio CrespinPelagio (Lage) Crespin born March 11, 1919 in San Miguel NM passed from this earth December 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Crespin. Pelagio is survived by his four children, Anthony Crespin, Robert Crespin and wife, Doreen, Prudence Crespin, Edward Crespin and wife, Eva. Pelagio was a proud grandfather, great, and great great grandfather to many. Pelagio served in the Navy Seabees in WWII (Pacific Theater ). Lage was a proud veteran. He worked as a carpenter most of his life. He loved fishing and spending time with family. He was an example to all that knew him of how a life should be lived.A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm at Garcia Mortuary~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to follow at 7:30 pm. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave. NW. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 pm.To view information or leave a condolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close