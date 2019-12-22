Pelagio Crespin
Pelagio (Lage) Crespin born March 11, 1919 in San Miguel NM passed from this earth December 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Crespin. Pelagio is survived by his four children, Anthony Crespin, Robert Crespin and wife, Doreen, Prudence Crespin, Edward Crespin and wife, Eva. Pelagio was a proud grandfather, great, and great great grandfather to many. Pelagio served in the Navy Seabees in WWII (Pacific Theater ). Lage was a proud veteran. He worked as a carpenter most of his life. He loved fishing and spending time with family. He was an example to all that knew him of how a life should be lived.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm at Garcia Mortuary~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to follow at 7:30 pm. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave. NW. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 pm.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019