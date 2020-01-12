Penny Ann Gibson Hale
In Memoriam
Date of Death: January 13, 1980, Age 32
It's been 40 years since our beautiful and lovely, mother and wife, left us to be in a far better place. Mom, not a day goes by that we don't think of you, we are both registered nurses and have worked in that field for many years. You would be sooo proud! When we meet again, these passing years will seem like the mere blink of an eye. Our love is forever and ever and ever.
Sure miss you and love you. Don, Donnie and Lori (Plus 2 grandkids, Casey and Lauren)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020