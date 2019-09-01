Penny M. Garcia
Penny M. Garcia, 56, went to the Lord on August 25, 2019. She was born January 30, 1963 in Albuquerque and raised in Bernalillo, NM. Penny was preceded in death by son Kenny Garcia. Penny is survived by her parents Reynaldo and Roberta Montoya, son Joseph Garcia (Amanda), son Robert Garcia (Michelle), daughter Reyna Garcia (Jimmy), Grandchildren Estrella, Lilliana, Natalee, Amber, Lucas, Charlotte, Corbin and James. Brother Jeff Montoya, sister Renee Montoya, brother Dominic Montoya(Virginia), nieces, nephews and numerous Family & Friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday September 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo, with Visitation from 9:30-10:00. Interment will take place after funeral mass at Gates of Heaven cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.
Reception to follow interment at Our Lady of Sorrows Social Center in Bernalillo.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019