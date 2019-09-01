Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny M. Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Penny M. Garcia











Penny M. Garcia, 56, went to the Lord on August 25, 2019. She was born January 30, 1963 in Albuquerque and raised in Bernalillo, NM. Penny was preceded in death by son Kenny Garcia. Penny is survived by her parents Reynaldo and Roberta Montoya, son Joseph Garcia (Amanda), son Robert Garcia (Michelle), daughter Reyna Garcia (Jimmy), Grandchildren Estrella, Lilliana, Natalee, Amber, Lucas, Charlotte, Corbin and James. Brother Jeff Montoya, sister Renee Montoya, brother Dominic Montoya(Virginia), nieces, nephews and numerous Family & Friends.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday September 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo, with Visitation from 9:30-10:00. Interment will take place after funeral mass at Gates of Heaven cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.



Reception to follow interment at Our Lady of Sorrows Social Center in Bernalillo.



Penny M. GarciaPenny M. Garcia, 56, went to the Lord on August 25, 2019. She was born January 30, 1963 in Albuquerque and raised in Bernalillo, NM. Penny was preceded in death by son Kenny Garcia. Penny is survived by her parents Reynaldo and Roberta Montoya, son Joseph Garcia (Amanda), son Robert Garcia (Michelle), daughter Reyna Garcia (Jimmy), Grandchildren Estrella, Lilliana, Natalee, Amber, Lucas, Charlotte, Corbin and James. Brother Jeff Montoya, sister Renee Montoya, brother Dominic Montoya(Virginia), nieces, nephews and numerous Family & Friends.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday September 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo, with Visitation from 9:30-10:00. Interment will take place after funeral mass at Gates of Heaven cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.Reception to follow interment at Our Lady of Sorrows Social Center in Bernalillo. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close