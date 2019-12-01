Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Percy Larranaga. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Percy Larranaga was peacefully called to the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by his family after his courageous fight with cancer. Percy was born at his home at Red Hills Ranch near Encino, New Mexico and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.



He was a teacher and principle at Del Norte High School for 33 years where he bled turquoise and black in his many years of devotion to his students and his staff that he considered his "Knight Family".



He was a member of the New Mexico Angus Association where he spread his passion as a rancher and raising cattle and wore his boots and cowboy hat as the REAL Cowboy he was.



He was larger than life in his compassion for his family. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was very proud of his large loving family and will always be remembered for his unselfish dedication to his family and his cherished grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife Ann of 52 years, his daughter, Melissa Melfi and husband Frank, Mark Larranaga and wife Jan, daughter Joetta Teupell and husband Trey. His beloved grandchildren, Marques Larranaga, Jace and Jared Melfi, Katie Larranaga, Quinn, Ashtyn, and Avery Teupell. He is also survived by his brothers, Alfred Larranaga and wife Corrine, Leo Larranaga and wife Viola, Victor Larranaga and wife Stella, Ernest Archibeque and wife Maggie; sisters, Josie Thomas and husband Al, Viola Marez, Reyas Perea and husband Jake, Mary Ellen Villanueva and husband, Henry, Angie Lopez, and husband Max, Trinnie Chilton and husband, Randy, Judy Woertz and husband, Frank.



He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Leocadio and Aurelia Larranaga; brother, Bennie Larranaga and wife Nora, brother, Lorenzo "Larry" Larranaga, and brother in law, Leandro Marez, and nephew, EJ Perea.



Percy touched many lives of family, friends, and students and will truly be missedâ€¦This is where The Cowboy Rides Awayâ€¦



Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass will be recited on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Annunciation Parish, 2532 Vermont NE, Albuquerque, NM, with graveside to follow.



Please visit our online guestbook for Percy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



