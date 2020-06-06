Perfecta Montoya
Perfecta Montoya







On May 27, 2020, Perfecta (Maestas) Montoya, 78, received her wings and went to walk with the angels. She peacefully passed away at her home in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by her loving husband of 58 years, children, and grandchildren.

Perfecta is survived by her husband, Frank G. Montoya; Son, George A. Montoya; daughter, Tina M. Montoya-Villas and husband, Onesimo Ramon Villas; daughter, Lisa A. Montoya, partner, Paul Medina; daughter, Sharon M. Racette, and husband, Dan Racette; and son, Gene M. Montoya, and partner, Gloria Montoya. Grandchildren, Jacob, and Jasmine Dretchen and Lainey, and Kayla Racette. Sister, Rosalia Mendiola; sister, Mela Montoya; brother, Lalo Maestas, and wife, Vicky Maestas. Parents, father, Elizardo Jose Maestas; mother, Juanita Maria (Madrid) Maestas

A Rosary will be recited Monday, June 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 Fourth St., NW, Albuquerque, 87107, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
